This Is the County in the Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Spokane-Spokane Valley metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 78,266 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,094 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Spokane-Spokane Valley, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Spokane metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Spokane County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 71,738 infections in Spokane County, or 14,409 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Spokane County than they are across all of the Spokane area, however. There have been a total of 199 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Spokane County, in line with 198 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Spokane-Spokane Valley metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

