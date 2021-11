Penn women's basketball juniors and seniors have been suspended for four games each this season, Penn Athletics announced Monday afternoon. In an email to The Daily Pennsylvanian, Director of Athletic Communications Mike Mahoney wrote that the suspension is over a violation of University policy, but did not elaborate on which policy it is. Penn Athletics has declined to offer additional comment and representatives from the women's basketball team were not available for comment at the time of publication.

