OP-ED | A Way Forward For Facts

By Doug Hardy
ctnewsjunkie.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Local Journalism Sustainability Act (S. 2434) should be included in the broader Build Back Better bill that’s under consideration on Capitol Hill this week. It’s a way forward for the news industry, and for facts. And the truth. These are concepts that have taken a few lumps recently....

