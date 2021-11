Duke meet Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech meet Duke. Two struggling football teams, with coaches on the hot seat and a big quarterback question mark. The comparison only goes so far, of course. The 3-6 Blue Devils came into the season hoping to get back to a bowl game, a dream rapidly evaporating. The Hokies came into the season hoping to win the ACC’s Coastal Division. At 2-3 in the ACC, that isn’t going to happen. But they are 4-5 overall and can get to .500 with a win over Duke, a task that seems very doable against a Duke team on a five-game slide.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO