Borussia Dortmund phenom Erling Haaland is arguably one of the best strikers on the globe right now, which means just about every European giant is interested in his services. While the Norwegian is under contract with the Bundesliga club until 2024, a €75 million release clause will come into play next summer. That being said, the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Man City, among others, are ready to try their luck with the talisman.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO