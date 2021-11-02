Denmark, UK to invest $130 billion by 2030 to fight climate change

EU and NATO member Poland on Monday said it had repelled an attempt by hundreds of migrants to illegally cross the border with Belarus, but that thousands more were on the way and future attempts to breach its frontier could be "armed in nature". The United States called on Minsk to stop what it described as an orchestrated influx of migrants, while the European Union called for fresh sanctions against the regime there. Brussels accuses Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating the wave of migrants and refugees, mainly from the Middle East, in retaliation for sanctions already imposed by Brussels. NATO on Monday also condemned Minsk, accusing the government there of using the migrants as political pawns.

