Switch hacker Gary Bowser pleads guilty and offers to pay Nintendo $4.5m

videogameschronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the key members of a Switch hacking group that sold modchips has pled guilty to criminal charges. Gary Bowser, a member of a group of hackers called Team-Xecuter, was arrested in September 2020 and appeared in court last month along with another member, Max Louarn (with a third member,...

www.videogameschronicle.com

TechRadar

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2021: early offers and what we expect

Based on what we've seen already, this should be the best year yet for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Firstly, the launch of the new Nintendo Switch OLED has driven down the price of the original Switch console by £20/€20 in the UK and Europe. And now retailers have reduced the price even further, to the point where you can get a Switch console for £249.99 ahead of Black Friday.
PC Gamer

Bowser faces 10 years in jail, $4.5 million in damages in Nintendo piracy case

Nintendo has won a major victory in a case against 52-year-old Canadian Gary Browser, a member of hacking group Team-Xecuter who was arrested in 2020. Bowser, better known as GaryOPA online, plead guilty to two counts: "conspiracy to circumvent technological measures and to traffic in circumvention devices" alongside other members of Team-Xecuter, and "trafficking in circumvention devices," as laid out in a plea agreement filed on October 28 and obtained by Torrentfreak. He now faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison for each count.
techraptor.net

Team Xecuter Member Pleads Guilty For Nintendo Hardware Hacks

TorrentFreak has revealed that Gary Bowser, a member of Team-Xecuter (which offered hardware and software solutions to play pirated games) has reached an agreement with the prosecution and is pleading guilty to the charges against him. While initially, Bowser denied the allegations against him, but his new deal has him pleading guilty to the charges against him as part of a plea agreement that includes him paying Nintendo $4.5 million in restitution.
T3.com

Nintendo Switch OLED restock tracker: where to buy the new Nintendo console

Looking for a Nintendo Switch – OLED model before Black Friday? Or even before the looming Christmas holidays hit? Well, you've come to the right place. Demand for the new Nintendo Switch console has, unsurprisingly, been very high. Already a number of retailers are finding it hard to keep up with the number of consumers trying to get their hands on the device, so that's where T3 comes in.
vooks.net

Hands on with the Nintendo 64 Controller for Nintendo Switch

The first batch of Nintendo 64 Controllers for the Nintendo Switch was dispatched late last week, and they’ve started arriving for some lucky few. We were able to get some snaps of the controller in real life and see how it compares to the original. The most obvious change is...
d1softballnews.com

Bowser will have to pay 4.5 million dollars for cyber-crimes – Nerd4.life

Bowser pleaded guilty to his own crimes against Nintendo and agreed to pay 4.5 million dollars. In addition, the court could decide on an additional sentence of several years in prison. Obviously we are not talking about Bowser, the nemesis of Super Mario, or even Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, but Gary Bowser, a cyber-criminal.
d1softballnews.com

4.5 million dollars and perhaps prison: the story of a Nintendo Switch hacker

One of Team Xecuter’s employees will have to pay a hefty fine and, perhaps, even a trip to jail, after trying to sell counterfeit chips for customizing Nintendo Switch. Nintendo as a champion of piracy, ready to serve very heavy penalties. deals another blow to piracy. The story is about Gary Bowser, hacker of Team Xecuter, who pleaded guilty, after knowing the consequences to which he was facing, of copyright infringement and illegal sale of modchips, and agreed to compensate Nintendo with $ 4.5 million and pay a hefty fine. Bowser had exploited the Nintendo Switch vulnerabilities to develop and distribute behind the company, devices that allowed users to run pirated ROMs of games. Paradoxically, Bowser is also the name of the Supermario villain.
knowtechie.com

Some of the best exclusives on the Nintendo Switch

After years of playing exclusively on an Xbox or Playstation, you’ve made the decision to expand your gaming potential and have finally gotten your hands on a Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t played a Nintendo console since the original Wii, you’ve gotten some catching up to do. This portable console...
The Verge

Nintendo 64 games on Nintendo Switch are not too up to snuff

Monday evening, Nintendo released its latest features bundled into the Nintendo Switch Online subscription: Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games via an “Expansion Pack.”. As soon as players got a chance to throw down another $30 on top of their $20 / year sub, they immediately took to Twitter to share their disdain of the less-than-ideal emulation quality.
Nintendo World Report

Nintendo DS & 3DS Games that deserve to be ported onto the Nintendo Switch

It’s criminal that none of these are on the Nintendo Switch yet!. Arguably one of the most successful handheld consoles of all time, the Nintendo DS, and its successor, the Nintendo 3DS have a deep and truly exceptional library of games. The dual screen was at first questioned, but soon seen as the potential future of Nintendo gaming - with the Wii U adopting a similar focus (but we won’t talk about that here). Now we have the Nintendo Switch, which I feel is already cemented as one of the best consoles ever produced with an ongoing legacy as we speak. The Switch is home to several remakes, remasters, and ports of games that were originally on Wii, Wii U, and even PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, there are a slew of DS and 3DS franchises and games either yet to be ported or remastered to the Nintendo Switch - and boy, are there a handful of excellent ones! Some of which are yet to receive any kind of representation at all outside of a fighter in Smash Ultimate, which to me, is criminal (I’m looking at you Pit!).
hackernoon.com

The OLED Nintendo Switch: Is it Worth It?

In this slogging post, our gaming writers discuss the new OLED Nintendo Switch, whether it is worth the money and if its upgrades merit a purchase. Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Limarc Ambalina, Adrian Morales, Blake Cram and Jose Hernandez all agree that the new model is not worth the $350. The writers also discuss the Steam Deck, which is a hybrid console like the Nintendo Switch but beefed up with the latest AMD chip architecture that is also present in PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
VentureBeat

Nintendo sells 8.3M Switch units in six months ended September 30

Nintendo sold 8.3 million Switch hardware units in the past six months ended September 30, the Japanese company reported today. For the six months ended September 30, Nintendo reported sales of $6.73 billion, up from $5.46 billion a year ago. Overall profit was $1.86 billion, up from $1.5 billion a year earlier.
stevivor.com

Nintendo Switch Online’s Nintendo 64 games are causing problems

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has launched, offering subscribers access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. Less than a day in, players are already complaining of issues when it comes to the N64 library of titles. A post on ResetEra gathers all the issues, which range from...
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo says it will "improve and expand" Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has revealed its latest user figure for Nintendo Switch Online, and a rise of six million paid subscribers over the last 12 months. 32 million people are now Switch Online subscribers (as of 30th September 2021), up from 26 million people last year. That count will no doubt have...
videogameschronicle.com

Switch nears 93 million sales but Nintendo has cut its annual target

Nintendo has reported updated Switch hardware and software sales figures as part of its second quarter financial results. The company said on Thursday that Switch had sold-in (shipped) 92.87 million units as of September 30, 2021 – up 3.83 million units since June 30. Nintendo also confirmed that it has...
videogameschronicle.com

Nintendo has conceded it won’t be able to meet Switch demand this holiday

Nintendo has said it will be unable to meet Switch demand this holiday season as its production efforts continue to be hampered by the global semiconductor shortage. In a press briefing following the publication of the company’s second quarter results on Thursday, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said he saw no end in sight to the supply issues.
Carscoops

Stellantis Will Reportedly Plead Guilty In Dirty EcoDiesel Case, Pay Massive Fine

Dirty diesels are back in the news as Stellantis is reportedly set to plead guilty in their emissions cheating scandal. The move has been years in the making as the government contends Stellantis’ predecessor, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, used “illegal and undisclosed software” on 2014-2016 Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles equipped with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine.
ComicBook

Nintendo Teases Big Upgrades for Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has teased that it will have some big upgrades coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future. While the publisher's online subscription service has already received a rather notable upgrade within the past month thanks to the addition of games from Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis libraries, Nintendo has indicated that this will seemingly just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the future of the platform.
