Investing.com – Coty stock (NYSE: COTY ) climbed more than 8% in Monday’s premarket trading on stronger guidance, better-than-expected earnings and a balance sheet rejig. Under a deal with KKR, Coty will sell around 4.7% in hair-care maker Wella to the PE giant, cutting its stake to 25.9%. In return, KKR will redeem a little over half of its remaining convertible preferred shares in Coty, reducing the company's share count. That deal will generate annual savings of around $65 million, Coty said.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO