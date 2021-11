The historically poor wheat production year in Washington state has driven grain prices to levels not seen in nearly 15 years. Soft white wheat was selling in Portland on Thursday for $10.64 a bushel, nearly double the price seen on the same date a year ago. That’s slightly down from this year’s highest price logged in early September, but the past month has seen cash bids on par with the highest wheat prices since 2007, said Glen Squires, chief executive officer of the Washington Grain Commission.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO