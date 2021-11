Wheelhouse Records Singer/Songwriter’s Is “Making The Case For A New Mainstay In Country Music” (Billboard) With His Just-Released Debut Album BACKSLIDER. Nashville, TN – Wheelhouse Records singer/songwriter Elvie Shane is racking up another career milestone with the news that his recent No. One hit single “My Boy” has officially been certified GOLD by the RIAA, with over 500,000 units of the song being consumed since its release. The lump-in-your-throat anthem to step-fatherhood just topped the charts at Country Radio and continues to gain traction. Shane was surprised with the news of his GOLD certification during an interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown, which fans can tune in to this Saturday and Sunday (11/6, 11/7) at 8/7am CT on CMT.

