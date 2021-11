JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The candidates for school board in the Greater Johnstown and Forest Hills school districts say they are ready for Tuesday’s general election. “I know this is an uphill climb, but it’s worth it,” Greater Johnstown candidate Missy Spaugy said. “I am giving it my all and hoping for a win. I was not expected to make it through the primary, so I am still humbled and I hope that even more come out to vote for me.”

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO