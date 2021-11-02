CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winooski, VT

Fans and reporters scratched from Enosburg-Winooski soccer playoff

By Devin Bates
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxOMA_0cjwV2f200

WINOOSKI, Vt. – The Winooski and Enosburg high school soccer teams are set for a big playoff match Tuesday, but the teams’ first tilt since a heated match in September will take place without fans or media in attendance.

The Vermont Principals Association said Monday that only players, coaches, officials and school administrators will be allowed to attend the game, which will be held at Burlington High School. The VPA said the decision is intended to “ensure the physical and emotional safety of all student athletes involved.”

The September 18 match between the teams ended with Winooski players claiming to be the target of racial slurs. Meanwhile video from the County Courier appears to show a Winooski player head butting an Enosburg player.

Governor wants ‘uniform response’ to racist taunting at Vermont sports events

The incidents remain under investigation, but VPA President Jay Nichols said the organization didn’t want to take any chances this time around.

“We were hoping that the two schools could maybe get together and work through things, they weren’t able to do that,” Nichols said. “They ended up subsequently cancelling their next game, and we heard through interviews with people that there were a number of inappropriate comments being made and even some physical gestures from spectators on both sides. That was enough for us to say okay, we’re not having spectators here, we need to ensure the safety of the kids.”

Instead, the only ticket in town will be a livestream recorded by Winooski officials.

The decision to close the match off to media hasn’t sat well with the Vermont Press Association. Executive Director Mike Donoughue blasted the unprecedented decision made without members of the media at the table.

“So, what happens if a fight starts during this game, will the Winooski camera man shut off the video?” Donoghue asked. “The VPA said they would expect that they probably would. Where is the independent analysis or the independent chance to see what really happened at the game when the Winooski School District is controlling the message?”

Nichols said he’s spoken with Donoghue about his concerns, but as of Monday night, he said they’ll have to agree to disagree.

“In terms of the media part, that was more of a longer discussion, and we felt there’s been enough spotlight on these kids,” Nichols said. “School officials were worried that more spotlight on them wasn’t necessarily a good thing.”

The Vermont Press Association has filed an appeal to the Winooski School District to reconsider the decision, and Donoghue wants the Winooski School Board to hold an emergency meeting where the public can weigh in.

According to Seven Days, the Winooski Police Department looked into possible criminal charges for the Winooski player involved in the headbutting incident.

The Vermont Press Association and the Vermont Sports Media Association also appealed an attempted ban of media members from a semi-final basketball game last year, which was successful.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

Nate Silveira named America East Goalkeeper of the Year

Vermont’s senior keeper has been tabbed as the best backstop in the conference. Nate Silveira was named America East Goalkeeper of the Year on Monday afternoon, and became the third player in UVM history to earn that distinction. Silveira has posted seven shutouts in 16 games played this season, and also ranks second in the […]
SOCCER
MyChamplainValley.com

Middlebury field hockey to host NCAA Regional

The three-time defending DIII champs get to start the NCAA Tournament where they have been seemingly unbeatable. Middlebury will host NCAA Regional games on November 13-14 at Kohn Field, a site where the Panthers have won 45 contests in a row. The winners of Wednesday’s first round matchups will funnel in to Middlebury this weekend, […]
MIDDLEBURY, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

UVM women’s soccer draws Princeton to open NCAA Tournament

It’s officially time for Vermont to put that America East championship in the rearview. The NCAA women’s soccer bracket was released on Monday afternoon, and UVM has drawn Ivy League champ Princeton for its first-round contest. The Catamounts will face the Tigers in UVM’s first NCAA Tournament game since 1984, and second in program history. […]
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Winooski, VT
Local
Vermont Basketball
State
Vermont State
Winooski, VT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Weather#Burlington High School#Vpa#The County Courier
MyChamplainValley.com

Nine UVM men’s soccer players earn year-end accolades

Another strong campaign has garnered seasonal accolades for UVM men’s soccer standouts. UVM goalkeeper Nate Silveira has earned his first-ever First Team All-Conference selection, while forward Alex Nagy and defender Noah Egan repeat as First Team picks. Team-leading goal-scorer Nacho Lerech joined Daniella Pacella and Zach Barrett on the All-Conference Second Team, and Mujtaba Mirhasan, […]
SOCCER
MyChamplainValley.com

UVM women’s soccer beats UAlbany, advances to America East title game

The road to the America East championship will run through Catamount Country on Sunday. UVM women’s soccer scored three unanswered goals, including two from junior Karen Wallace, to top UAlbany 3-1 in Thursday’s conference semifinal at Virtue Field. Vermont senior Alex West tallied the eventual game-winner early in the second half, and the Cats’ victory […]
SOCCER
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
843
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy