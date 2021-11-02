CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a gorgeous day! We'll see lots of sunshine, and highs will reach the mid 70s. We'll cool down near 50 by Wednesday morning. Some more cloud cover is expected on Wednesday, but we'll stay dry. A cold front will bring a few showers by Thursday. Here's the latest...

www.wlox.com

FOX2now.com

Forecast: Rain and colder temperatures move in later this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – High pressure will give us another sunny and warm day with highs in the low 70s. No precipitation is expected with temperatures above normal through midweek. The rain moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday and temperatures should be colder on Friday and into the weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KAAL-TV

Rain is not the only precipitation coming

With temperatures winding down as we progress through the middle of Fall, we will be getting snow at some point. Late Thursday night and into the first half of Friday looks to be that first major snow chance since the first few months of the year. Exact snowfall totals are tough to tell at this time, but it will be essential to give yourself extra time out on the roads due to drivers not being back into the hang of driving when snow is on the ground.
Fox 59

Warmest weather of the week expected to come tomorrow

Temperatures today returned to the 60s as we warmed up quickly under a sunny sky. In fact, today we experienced 99.8% sunshine, just 0.2% cloud cover! This actually marks the third consecutive day that cloud cover has been 0.2% or less. Southerly wind was light, but also assisted in the amount of warming we did from a low in the low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast

ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast

A crisp and dry start to the week. But, a rain system may arrive by Veterans Day Thursday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. It was stunning today! The sky will stay clear tonight, and we'll easily cool down into the low 40s by the morning. This lovely weather will last through the middle of the week, but rain chances will increase by Thursday. Here's the latest forecast.
TAYLOR, MS
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler air is back, rain likely by Wednesday. After a beautiful weekend, cooler air returns this week with rain chances by Wednesday. One Omaha mother is excited and hopeful for the future now that her young daughter is vaccinated against COVID-19. Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 11/8AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! Thanks to Daylight Saving Time, everyone will be driving into work or school this morning with more daylight! Sunrise is at 7:01AM but we’ll see light as early as 6:04AM. Temperatures and dewpoints this morning are very close to one another, so some could see areas of patchy fog. This treat remains low as many will likely not see any fog.
LAWTON, OK
WOWT

Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Cool down comes with rain... any snow?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild weekend and Monday, we’re eyeing the middle to end of the work week for some cooler and unsettled weather. Clouds build tonight into early Tuesday with a few early morning showers possible. These clear, along with the clouds, in the afternoon helping us to wind up near 60 by the mid-afternoon. From here it gets cooler through the end of the work week.
OMAHA, NE
WLOX

Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast

ENVIRONMENT
KZTV 10

Warm, humid, breezy for much of week

We'll have warm, humid and breezy conditions for much of the week with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s through Thursday. Then on Thursday evening and early Friday, our next cold front will move through, bringing cooler and drier air back to South Texas.
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Winds relax overnight, areas of fog possible Tuesday morning

Tonight, will feature mainly clear skies with lows in the mid and upper 40s. Areas of dense fog will be possible as winds relax overnight. Get ready for less wind and more sunshine Tuesday along with warmer temperatures in the low 70s. Some minor tidal flooding will be possible for the OBX, especially around high tide which is at 11 AM. Wednesday will also feature highs in the low 70s, but with partly cloudy skies. More clouds will build in on Veterans day with temperatures in the low 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Mostly Sunny Day Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s. It wasn’t as cool as Sunday morning when we woke up with lows in the upper 50s, but it still feels nice and more like Fall. We’ll enjoy another stunning day with dry conditions, low humidity, bright sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Due to the King Tides, some minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. (CBS4) Monday night lows fall to the low to mid-60s. On Tuesday, highs will creep up by a few degrees and we’ll be close to 80 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs climb to the low 80s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the potential for spotty showers and some storms ahead of our next cold front set to arrive this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and then Sunday we’ll enjoy a cooler breeze with highs in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL

