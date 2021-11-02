CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Idris Elba presents Pete Tong with lifetime achievement award

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ and broadcaster Pete Tong has been honoured with the Music Industry Trusts (MITS) Award, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to music. Best known for his Radio 1 show, Tong has been a crucial part of dance music's evolution, as a DJ, recording artist and tastemaker. As a...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch New Order perform as Pete Tong receives prestigious MITS Award

DJ, producer, presenter and music executive Pete Tong was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award on Monday (November 1). Watch footage of New Order‘s celebratory performance above and below. Tong accepted the award, considered one of the benchmarks for lifetime achievement within the music industry, following a gala...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Idris Elba's Royal Wedding pressure

Idris Elba felt "a lot of pressure" over his role as a DJ at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The 49-year-old star was asked to entertain the guests at the 2018 reception at Frogmore House in Windsor and revealed Duchess Meghan, 40, sent him a playlist of songs she wanted him to include.
RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Idris Elba quits beer to stay slim

Idris Elba quit drinking beer to stay slim. The 49-year-old actor's boozing habits have changed as he's got older because supping pints became "not so kind on the belly", so he sticks to spirits and mixers these days. He said: "Back in the day I was very into beer drinking...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie
Person
Bernard Sumner
Person
Michael Eavis
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Annie Lennox
Person
Pete Tong
Person
Frankie Knuckles
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Annie Nightingale
Person
Paul Kaye
Person
Danny Tenaglia
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Jules Buckley
Person
Elton John
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Electronic Music#Music Week#Dance Music#The Music Industry Trusts#Blues Soul#Radio 1#London Records#Vol
Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare date night

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell put on a loved-up display as they enjoyed a rare date night in New York City on Wednesday evening. The couple attended the Robin Hood Benefit at the Jacob Javits Center and they both dressed for the fancy occasion. Nancy, 61, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that fell just above her knees and featured a centre zip running the length of the frock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Takes a Red Carpet Risk in Lacy Black Outfit and Sky-High Sandals at LACMA Gala

Billie Eilish took a sheer risk in a daring look at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The “Happier Than Ever” musician hit the red carpet in a daring Gucci ensemble, featuring a black faux-fur coat. The star’s outerwear was worn over a sheer top embroidered with Gucci’s double G logo, as well as a white silk bra trimmed with black floral lace. Eilish continued her sleek streak with a sparkly black floral lace midi skirt, worn over Gucci logo tights. Her loom was complete with gold earrings and a delicate gold choker. For footwear, Eilish posed in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
asapland.com

“A Change is Gonna Come” – Watch Jennifer Hudson Delivering a Knockout to Cap DNC Night 3

Jennifer Kate Hudson or as fans know her, “J.Hud”, has a rich history just the same as the democratic party. They both have been dealing with their separate histories for the Sam Cooke’s amazing song, “A Change Is Gonna Come”. At the Democratic National Convention, all three comes together for the third evening on Wednesday night. J.Hud the popular and beautiful American singer offers a cheerful and nailing performance under the tiffany dome. This overwhelming performance did take place at the Harold Washington Cultural Center which is located in Jennifer’s hometown, Chicago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy