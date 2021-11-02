Adele releases tracklist for new album including one called ‘I Drink Wine’ and it’s very relatable

Adele has released the tracklist to her highly anticipated new album 30 and, true to form, the song titles are both heartbreaking and very relatable.

News of the title tracks were first announced when US supermarket Target shared details of the singer’s deluxe album on their website.

Her album, which includes 12 tracks and three bonus songs, comes off the back of her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019, meaning we can expect some candid tearjerkers (at least if some of the song names – such as Love is a Game, To Be Loved and her current single Easy On Me – are anything to go by).

The record, which is set to be released on November 19, also proves once again that Adele is one of the most relatable stars out there, with a song simply called I Drink Wine. Could we love her any more?

Elsewhere, the 33-year-old features the late jazz great Erroll Garner in her eighth track All Night Parking. Other songs on the album include Woman Like Me and Hold On while, for the Target deluxe edition, fans will enjoy three extra bonus tracks: Wild Wild West, Can’t Be Together and Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton).

Fans have shared their thoughts on what we can expect from the Grammy Award winner’s new album, suggesting which song will be their favourite, purely by the name.

Other fans speculated over what they thought the collection of songs would sound like and created memes from Adele’s track list.

And others just couldn’t get enough of the I Drink Wine song title.

The fourth studio album 30 is Adele’s big music comeback since the release of her last album six year ago 25 in 2015.

In March this year, Adele’s divorce from Konecki was finalised and the pair share custody of their nine-year-old son Angelo.

In a statement posted on her social media to announce new music, Adele wrote: “I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is x.”