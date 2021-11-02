CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Day of the Dead commemorations return after Covid restrictions

NBC News
 6 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

kurv.com

Mexico Celebrates Day Of The Dead After Pandemic Closures

(AP) — Mexico finally has returned to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards were prohibited last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the one-year hiatus showed how the tradition itself refuses to die: Most families still celebrated with home altars to their decease loved ones, and some snuck into cemeteries anyway.
WORLD
Riverside Press Enterprise

Day of the Dead traditions and tributes return after pandemic disrupted gatherings

Paper bouquets, battery-lit candles and mazapan candy sit near portraits of Oscar Leal’s parents and friends on a small table in the living room of his Chino home. For the past four years, Leal has paid tribute to his parents, Alicia Lopez and Victor Leal, with a homemade ofrenda — an altar to honor the deceased — that has grown this year.
FESTIVAL
Chicago Sun-Times

Remember COVID toll on Day of the Dead

On Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, the barrier between the world of the living and the world of those who have left it is thought to be thinner than usual. On the holiday, which begins Monday, we who still savor the frequent joys of life, for the moment, can reach across the chasm to embrace our deceased loved ones, at least in memory.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC13 Houston

Chicago Day of the Dead exhibit memorializes COVID victims

CHICAGO -- The National Museum of Mexican Art's biggest exhibit is always their annual show for Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, and this year's exhibit features one of their largest ever art installations: a memorial for victims of the pandemic. "This 'ofrenda' was dedicated to...
CHICAGO, IL
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Massive Day of the Dead commemorations in Mexico

The streets of downtown Mexico City turned into a festival on Sunday (Oct. 31) as thousands of people, many in costume, watched the Day of the Dead parade, an event that was suspended last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WORLD
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Mexicans return to Day of the Dead celebration with a vengeance

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Thousands of Mexicans crowded into the main avenue of Mexico City for a lively Day of the Dead parade on Sunday, relishing the chance to mark the festive tradition after the coronavirus pandemic cast a thick pall over it last year. Most of the mass of...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'There was nothing I could do, it was so strong': Boy, 12, describes being pulled off staircase by 13-ft crocodile while playing hide-and-seek at Club Med in Cancun: Nearly lost his leg, but is now dressing up as a croc for Halloween

A 12 year-old boy has shared his horror at being pounced on by a huge crocodile which sunk its fangs into his leg as he played an organized game of hide-and-seek at a Mexican holiday resort. Charlie Buhl, of Philadelphia, was hiding on a set of wooden steps leading to...
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Denver

Colorado Mountain Lion’s Size And Strength On Display As It Is Seen On Video Hopping Over Fence

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared impressive video of a mountain lion recently. In the clip that was shared, a mountain lion is seen hopping a fence. CPW says, for reference, the gates it jumped over are both 4-feet wide, giving you an idea of the big cat’s size and strength. Adult mountain lions can grow to more than 6-feet long. According to CPW’s website, “Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. They tend to live in remote, primitive country with plentiful deer and adequate cover. Such conditions exist in mountain subdivisions, urban fringes, and open spaces. Recently, the...
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

Vacationing Minnesotan Caught In Middle Of Drug War At Cancun Resort

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man experienced a hotel horror in Mexico this week during a vacation. Ethan Forney’s vacation was interrupted Thursday when he was caught in the middle of a drug war. Soon after Forney was sitting down for lunch at Cancun’s Hyatt Ziva Riviera hotel, Forney says more than a dozen people started running up the beach. “People from the front entrance of the buffet are all yelling, ‘Run!'” Forney said. During his escape, he says he saw an unknown man holding an assault rifle. Forney ended up locked in a storage room for more than an hour with hotel employees and...
MINNESOTA STATE
