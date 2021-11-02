CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cloudy and chilly Tuesday with a frost and freeze likely tonight

By Matt Broderick
WFMZ-TV Online
 6 days ago

Mostly cloudy and cool with a passing shower. High: 50. Clearing and cold with a widespread frost/freeze. Low: 31. Mostly sunny. Frost/freeze at night. High: 52 Low: 32. Welcome to November, which got off to a bright, brisk, and seasonably cool start on Monday, with highs around 55 to 60 degrees....

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Forecast: Rain and colder temperatures move in later this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – High pressure will give us another sunny and warm day with highs in the low 70s. No precipitation is expected with temperatures above normal through midweek. The rain moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday and temperatures should be colder on Friday and into the weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KAAL-TV

Rain is not the only precipitation coming

With temperatures winding down as we progress through the middle of Fall, we will be getting snow at some point. Late Thursday night and into the first half of Friday looks to be that first major snow chance since the first few months of the year. Exact snowfall totals are tough to tell at this time, but it will be essential to give yourself extra time out on the roads due to drivers not being back into the hang of driving when snow is on the ground.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Fox 59

Warmest weather of the week expected to come tomorrow

Temperatures today returned to the 60s as we warmed up quickly under a sunny sky. In fact, today we experienced 99.8% sunshine, just 0.2% cloud cover! This actually marks the third consecutive day that cloud cover has been 0.2% or less. Southerly wind was light, but also assisted in the amount of warming we did from a low in the low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
ENVIRONMENT
klcc.org

Forecasters say Oregon could see a cool, wet winter

Forecasters say Oregon could be in store for a cooler and wetter than normal winter. The Portland office of the National Weather Service held a briefing Friday on the winter weather outlook for emergency management officials of three coastal counties. The upshot: Oregon is expected to feel the effects of a "La Niña" weather pattern this winter.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WFMZ-TV Online

Another small earthquake rattles Sinking Spring area

SINKING SPRING, Pa. — A small earthquake rattled Berks County on Sunday. The 1.7-magnitude earthquake struck at 1:40 p.m. near Sinking Spring, at a depth of about three miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No injuries or damage were reported. Small earthquakes are nothing new in that part of...
SINKING SPRING, PA
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold Front Restores November’s Chill, No Needed Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – A well advertised cold front that passed over Denver and the Front Range early Monday morning will keep temperatures about 25 degrees colder compared to the weekend. Unfortunately the front has no moisture. Denver set a record with 80 degrees back on Saturday and then missed the record high temperature on Sunday by only 1 degree. So while temperatures on Monday will be close to normal for the second week in November, it will seem much cooler. (source: CBS) The cold front is rather shallow and therefore mountain towns won’t experience the same significant drop in temperatures. In fact, some high...
DENVER, CO
WVNT-TV

Chilly tonight, but warm for Tuesday

Monday night will be quiet and clear. Temperatures will be cool, but near average as we drop into the upper 30s. We have a nice dry evening in store and that will set the stage for an even nicer Tuesday! Bundle up if you are going to be out late though!
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Cloudy and warmer Tuesday

After starting the day with an unseasonably cold morning in the low to mid 30s. It won't be as cool Tuesday and that's the case from morning till afternoon. Lows tonight hit the upper 30s and lower 40s and highs warm to the mid 70s despite a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

PM Update: A little less chilly tonight ahead of a warm Tuesday

Temperatures rose above normal today for the first time in a week. And given how pleasant the day was, I have to wonder whether it was worth the wait. Highs near and above 70 were widespread, as were people taking the day in outdoors. A high of 70 or so is close to 10 degrees warmer than typical for this time of the year, and it’s looking as though we’ll do it again tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Plenty of sunshine and milder today

Yet again, Sunday started off on a very cold and frosty note as many saw low temperatures fall well down into the 20s. Overall though, it was a gorgeous fall day as afternoon highs got a tad warmer reaching the mid and upper 50s with a decent amount of sunshine and a light breeze. Hopefully everyone remembered to set those clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time has officially come to an end. Moving forward for the rest of the year, you’ll have those dark evening commutes home as sunsets occur before 5pm. Even though we say “fall back” when it comes to the time change, temperatures will be springing ahead for the new week as we keep the dry weather through most of the week, and noticeably warm things up. Highs should be between 60 and 65 degrees most of the new week, with more bearable nighttime lows mostly in the 40s. We likely won’t see any measurable rainfall until the very end of the week on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy