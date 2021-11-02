Cloudy and chilly Tuesday with a frost and freeze likely tonight

Yet again, Sunday started off on a very cold and frosty note as many saw low temperatures fall well down into the 20s. Overall though, it was a gorgeous fall day as afternoon highs got a tad warmer reaching the mid and upper 50s with a decent amount of sunshine and a light breeze. Hopefully everyone remembered to set those clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time has officially come to an end. Moving forward for the rest of the year, you’ll have those dark evening commutes home as sunsets occur before 5pm. Even though we say “fall back” when it comes to the time change, temperatures will be springing ahead for the new week as we keep the dry weather through most of the week, and noticeably warm things up. Highs should be between 60 and 65 degrees most of the new week, with more bearable nighttime lows mostly in the 40s. We likely won’t see any measurable rainfall until the very end of the week on Friday.

