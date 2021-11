BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Windsor Mill man on Friday pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges stemming from his role in a bogus website purporting to sell COVID-19 vaccines, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. According to his plea agreement, Odunayo “Baba” Oluwalade, 25, was tasked with getting bank accounts to use. “Oluwalade admitted that he knew the bank account would be used for a fraud scheme, but was not aware of the specifics of the scheme,” prosecutors said. “The scheme called for Oluwalade to be compensated for his role in obtaining bank accounts for use in the scheme.” The fake website, named “Modernatx.shop,”...

