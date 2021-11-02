CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruani Jewellery collective -India's first multi-designer jewellery store is broadening the joy of adornment

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI/Mediawire): Founded by Varuna D. Jani, RUANI is out of her urge to create an empowering community that brings together the best jewellery. Varuna, who comes from a powerful and trusted lineage of jewellers- The Popley Family, holds a vision that is bigger than...

The Crown Jewels: From Empress Farah of Iran to Queen Mary, the royals who have boasted the best jewellery collections

Born of aristocratic roots but not wealthy ones, Mary amassed a legendary jewellery collection throughout her reign. She had married the future King George V in 1893, only after her first fiancé, his brother, died unexpectedly before their wedding day. The jewellery she received as wedding gifts could have filled a Bond Street salon but Mary was well ahead of her time, so she repurposed many of the stones into more contemporary designs and kept a meticulous inventory of their provenance. One of her more impressive pieces was the the Delhi Durbar Necklace, featuring nine of the Cambridge emeralds, which had astonishingly been won by Mary’s grandmother in a charity lottery. The emeralds were passed down the family by way of children and mistresses until Mary commissioned Garrard to set them alongside diamonds to make up the necklace and added the near flawless 8.8 carat Cullinan VII diamond as a pendant. This diamond is one of nine cut from the 3,100-carat Cullinan diamond which had been gifted to Mary’s father-in-law, King Edward VII. The Lovers Knot Brooch is another recognisable jewellery icon. Bought from Garrard in 1932, this scalloped shaped ribbon brooch features brilliant cut diamonds and is designed with hinges at the top of the tails allowing them to flicker with movement. Mary died in 1953 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who inherited much of her enviable jewellery collection and was seen wearing the Queen Mary’s Lovers Knot Brooch at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.
Jewellery and Professional Appearances

Now that we are just getting back into the office after months of working from home, many men will find themselves excited to get all suited and booted once again. Despite this, your standard suit can grow tired, leaving you wanting more from your business ensemble. It can be difficult to incorporate stylishness into professional appearances, meaning that you often settle for your average suit which can be dull.
LACE by Jenny Wu partners with Impossible Objects to launch 3D printed carbon fibre jewellery line

LACE by Jenny Wu has announced a new 3D printed carbon fibre jewellery collection enabled by Impossible Objects. The Carbon jewellery collection is comprised of four pieces, including earrings and bracelets, that have all been 3D printed with Impossible Objects’ composite-based additive manufacturing (CBAM) technology. Wu has been leaning on 3D printing technology to create fine jewellery products for several years, aligning with Stratasys in 2014 and ExOne in 2017.
New designer Zak Sheinman blows up jewellery for Motley

Motley London has collaborated with Central Saint Martins graduate Zak Sheinman on the ‘Playful Protest’ collection, which reinterprets the large inflatables used as barriers in peaceful protests, in silver and gold vermeil. Sheinman, who graduated last year, unites his skills as both a 3D animator and jewellery designer in this...
Shop ethical, high-quality and long-lasting jewellery from this boutique store in Richmond

When founder Chi Mai realised that many retailers were creating fashion, costume and plated jewellery that was not made to last, she felt frustrated and started conducting research on how to craft jewellery that was long-lasting but also affordable. She opened the first S-kin Studio Jewelry store in Bulleen in 2020, but high demand quickly showed that the brand needed a bigger space. This Richmond location offers all of the popular and beloved 14k gold-filled, solid gold and sterling silver pieces from the S-kin line as well as bestsellers like the Zodiac collection. Private wedding consultations for brides-to-be and their bridal parties are also available, with Champagne and snacks provided. You'll also be able to shop small Australian brands that match S-kin's ethical and sustainable ethos, including Musings and the Moon, Hunter Gather Apothecary and more.
Surat to host Gems Jewellery Manufacturers Show from November 27-29

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 8 (ANI/PNN): The Surat Jewellery Manufacturers Association, which represents jewellery manufacturers in Surat, will host the GemsJewellery Manufacturers Show (GJMS) in Surat from November 27 to 29, adding another feather to the Diamond City's hat. It is the first-ever exhibition of gems and jewellery manufacturers being...
4 Simple Ways Fope Is Making Jewellery An Everyday Luxury For Men

It can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to wearing jewellery. Traditionally, for men, it’s fallen into one of three categories: wedding rings and dad chains (boring), naff bling (juvenile) and flashy costume jewellery (terrifying). The result is that jewellery has become something of a dirty word among men — a truly absurd state of affairs, when you think about it.
Scottish seaweed jewellery celebrated in online exhibition

The exhibition is part of the annual Elements Festival, Scotland’s biggest celebration of jewellery, gold and silver. An artist who makes jewellery out of seaweed foraged in Scotland has had her work celebrated in an online exhibition. Iona Turner, based in Edinburgh, is one of 10 silversmiths and jewellers whose...
THOMAS SABO’s new night sky-inspired jewellery collection is out of this world

It’s Autumn and what better way to stylishly bring in the darker, mystical nights than with the magical new jewellery collection from THOMAS SABO. Inspired by the stars, constellations and the mysticism of the night sky, the Magic Stars collection features sparkling stars, radiant moon designs and dreamy butterflies, nestled in intense shades of blue to symbolise hope and happiness.
Jewellery smuggled out of Russia amid 1917 revolution to go on sale

Smuggled out of Russia by a British antiques dealer in a daring raid during the turmoil of the 1917 revolution, there was no guarantee it would ever be seen again. The large sapphire and diamond brooch, pictured above, was among 244 pieces of jewellery hidden in two shabby Gladstone bags. Another part of the haul was the Vladimir tiara which now belongs to the Queen.
Sky diamonds - are they the future of jewellery making?

A factory in Gloucestershire has come up with a solution to produce diamonds derived from carbon in the atmosphere, but can they ever replace the stones mined from the earth?. Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk.
