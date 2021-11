India vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya’s bowling in focus as we look at the predicted playing 11 for Team India and NZ for T20 World Cup 2021. Team India’s T20 World campaign started in a fashion they would have never liked it to be. They not only suffered their first-ever defeat against Pakistan in a World Cup but also their worst-ever defeat against any team in T20Is. It was a match to forget for the sub-continent giants.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO