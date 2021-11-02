CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Middlesbrough councillor quits after residents question why he’s posting weekly videos – from France

By Colin Drury
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLUX0_0cjwM4B100

When Ashley Waters started posting YouTube videos charting how he was renovating his new family chateau in France he presumably hoped it would gain some traction.

It did.

Back home in Middlesbrough , residents began to question why one of their local councillors appeared to be spending most of his time 500 miles away in a castle in a different country.

Waters has now stepped down from the north east town’s council amid growing outrage that he was continuing to represent the North Ormesby ward – one of the most deprived in the country – while effectively mid-relocation to Normandy .

Middlesbrough Council has confirmed his resignation and said a by-election would be held in “due course”.

While local government rules do not impel members to live in their wards, serving while spending significant chunks of time in another country was considered unorthodox by many in the Teesside town.

“The whole situation was ridiculous,” said Councillor Joan McTigue. “This is one of the poorest wards in the country – there are real issues with fly-tipping and antisocial behaviour – and its only councillor was mid-move to France. People couldn’t believe it. It was completely unethical. Other councillors have been receiving calls from people in North Ormesby because they cannot get hold of Ashley.”

Waters - an independent who received an £8,057 allowance for being on the council - remains adamant that he had done nothing wrong despite now standing down.

The 36-year-old said others had exaggerated the amount of time he was in France, although his own YouTube channel, called Escape To The Dream, features weekly videos in which he is seen at the 18th century property.

He also admitted that he had spent lockdown in Normandy; and that he had sold a pet shop business in Middlebrough to focus on the project.

He said: "The plan for me was to continue to live and work in the UK for the next couple of years until my term was up, and then move out to France.”

But, speaking to the BBC , he admitted: “Now that I have resigned, I will be moving there permanently."

The property dates back to the 18th century and is set in 22 acres of grounds.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: New Yorkshire chair apologises over handling of racism allegations

Yorkshire’s new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has promised urgent and seismic change from within and has vowed that what happened to Azeem Rafiq “will never happen again”.Lord Patel was appointed as the club’s chair after the previous incumbent Roger Hutton resigned at a club board meeting on Friday. With him went two non-executive directors, all part of the fallout over the handling of the investigation into the racism allegations levelled at the club by Rafiq. Since being voted into his post on Friday afternoon, Patel has spent the weekend getting to grips with the fallout over the last 15 months....
SOCIETY
Popculture

Legendary Actress Fined for Racist Comments

Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot was reportedly fined over $20,000 for racist comments she made back in 2019. At the time, Bardo published a letter referring to the native residents of La Reunion as "savages." On Thursday, Le Figaro reported she was fined €20,000, or about $23,100, for the comments. Bardot, 87, was an international sex symbol during the late 1950s and 1960s, starring in dozens of important movies.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middlesbrough Council#Councillor#To France#Uk#Normandy
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Is Reportedly Planning a Trip to the UK Without Meghan and the Children

There’s something about health emergencies that put all the other family drama in perspective. After months of back and forth speculation about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make their triumphant return to the UK for the christening of their daughter, Lilibet, Harry might end up just returning on his own much sooner—and leave the family back in California when he does so.
CELEBRITIES
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
BBC

Anger after woman filmed kicking and hitting horse

The RSPCA says it is investigating footage in which a woman is seen kicking and hitting a horse. The video was shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed more than two million times. The group claimed the video, taken on Saturday afternoon on a Leicestershire...
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Queen Elizabeth alarms Buckingham Palace by the speed of picking up engagements

Queen Elizabeth II is so dedicated to the monarchy that nothing could stop her despite being advised against taking up too much work, a report says. Queen Elizabeth II had to cancel some of her engagements in her diary due to her health. Her doctors ordered her to take a rest and even extended it for two more weeks. However, according to a new report, she’s picking up more works again.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Youtube
AFP

France's bishops kneel in penance for decades of Church abuse

Senior members of France's Catholic hierarchy knelt in a show of penance at the shrine of Lourdes Saturday, a day after bishops accepted the church's responsibility for decades of child abuse. But some of the victims of the abuse -- and lay members supporting them -- said they were still waiting for details of compensation and of a comprehensive reform of the church. In Lourdes, a place of pilgrimage for Christians worldwide, some 120 archbishops, bishops and laymen gathered at the unveiling of a photo showing a sculpture representing the head of a weeping child. At the request of the victims, the clerics did not wear their religious clothing for the ceremony.
RELIGION
The Independent

Lone French fisherman left adrift in UK-France fishing spat

Soon-to-be father Hermann Outrequin felt optimistic in 2019 when he gave up his fishing company job of 16 years to go independent. The Normandy fisherman wanted a fresh start to have time for his newborn son. But now a political spat over fishing rights between Paris and London has thrown cold water over his plans.Staring out across the cold English Channel from the Granville coastline into the pre-dawn darkness, Outrequin says he regrets that decision and worries for his future.The 43-year-old has just been denied yet another permit to fish in U.K. waters — which account for one third...
AGRICULTURE
Gazette

France's Macron questions Britain's credibility over fishing row

ROME/LE HAVRE, France (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday escalated a post-Brexit row raging between Paris and London when he questioned Britain's "credibility" and accused it of wanting to change parts of a treaty signed just last year over fishing rights and other topics. Speaking to the Financial Times,...
EUROPE
The Independent

Sweden on verge of getting first ever female prime minister

Magdalena Andersson is on the verge of making history. On Thursday, she was elected leader of the ruling Swedish Social Democrats party (Socialdemokraterna), paving the way for her to become the country’s first-ever woman leader. The election to become leader took place over the past few days in the city...
POLITICS
The Independent

Yorkshire members urge crisis county to make ‘wholesale changes’ in wake of racism scandal

Two Yorkshire members are campaigning to force the crisis-torn club to hold an emergency general meeting in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism allegations.Chris Marshall and James Himsworth need 400 members to support their call as they attempt to challenge the existing hierarchy over both the way they have handled former player Rafiq’s claims and their general governance.They have currently enlisted the backing of around 100 and are now urging others to join them by making contact on disgruntledmembers@outlook.com to help instigate change.Speaking a day after the resignation of chairman Roger Hutton, Marshall told the PA news agency: “What...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Dan Walker asks Tory MP if she is taking sleaze scandal ‘seriously’

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker grilled a Conservative MP regarding reported sleaze in the Conservative party. Mr Walker asked MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan if she was taking the matter "seriously". The Secretary of State for International Trade appeared on the morning programme to discuss the upcoming MP emergency debate amid the...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Latest: Climate protesters plan to march through Glasgow

The latest on the U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:GLASGOW, Scotland — Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists demanding faster action to curb global warming.Despite a little drizzle and strong winds, tens of thousands of people were expected to join a rally through the Scottish city where this year’s U.N. climate talks are being held.Inside the conference venue, negotiators knuckled down for a seventh day of talks to finish draft agreements that can be passed to ministers for political approval next week.Among the issues being haggled over at the talks by almost 200 countries are a fresh commitment to the goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, getting countries to review their efforts more frequently, and financial support for poor nations.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate Read More Ice on the edge of survival: Warming is changing the ArcticAP Week in Pictures: GlobalBiden's bet that economy would boost Democrats falls flat
PROTESTS
The Independent

How did Britain become so divided?

Like maypole and Morris dancing, defacing statues of Winston Churchill is now a rite of spring and summer. Whether it is coiffing him with a green Mohican, spraying blood-red paint around his mouth, or simply aerosoling the word racist on to him, the appearance of the first bluebells tells us it will not be long before there are photographs of a police cordon around a jowly Churchill.
U.K.
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2021 line-up ‘leaks’ online ahead of official announcement

The line-up for this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been “leaked” online.ITV is yet to officially announce which stars will take part in the 2021 series, but The Sun has claimed to know the full list.Leading the charge this year is said to be pop star Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in The Saturdays, and regular Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley.Soap stars Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale in EastEnders), Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald in Coronation Street) and Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale) are also said to be taking part.Athlete...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘trashes democracy’, says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of "trashing democracy" over his handling of the Owen Paterson saga. "He does not even have the decency to come here either to defend what he did or apologise for his actions," Mr Starmer said of the prime minister's absence from Monday's emergency sleaze debate.
POLITICS
The Independent

Sleaze claims roiling UK govt put Johnson under pressure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to talk about climate change. But his opponents want to focus on sleaze.As a United Nations climate summit aimed at staving off catastrophic global warming enters its final week in Glasgow, Scotland, host leader Johnson is facing a barrage of criticism in London over his attempts to change the system that oversees lawmakers’ standards.On Monday, the House of Commons will hold an emergency debate on political ethics after the government tried to block the suspension of a Conservative lawmaker found guilty of breaching lobbying rules.Opposition parties say the episode has revealed a Conservative...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

324K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy