CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

IRS issuing additional tax refunds to 430,000 people

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tracy Bloom
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18otrK_0cjwL3KV00

( KTLA ) – The IRS has started issuing refunds to 430,000 more taxpayers who received unemployment benefits last year, the federal agency announced Monday.

It’s the latest batch of corrected refunds for millions of people who paid taxes on the benefits, which were excluded from income last year under the American Rescue Plan, according to an IRS news release .

Under the legislation, the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation received in 2020 would not be taxed for individuals and married couples who earned less than $150,000.

The estimated value of the new round of refunds totals over $510 million. To date, the IRS said it has identified at least 16 million taxpayers who received unemployment and may be eligible for an adjustment.

Child tax credit 2022: What we know so far

So far, the agency has sent out 11.7 million tax refunds valuing about $14.4 billion to recipients of the federal benefit. Efforts are ongoing to correct overpayments so that taxpayers impacted by the law won’t have to file an amended return.

“The review of returns and processing corrections is nearly complete as the IRS already reviewed the simplest returns and is now concentrating on more complex returns,” the agency said.

Another batch of corrected refunds is slated to go out sometime before the end of the year, though the the federal agency did not provide a narrower time frame for when such payments will be distributed. Typically, the IRS sends out letters to impacted taxpayers within a month of the adjustment with details about the payment.

Most people won’t need to take any further action to get the money.

For more information, go to the IRS’s “2020 Unemployment Compensation Exclusion FAQs” page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Checks Coming in November? Status Of Next Direct Payments

Some have continued to hold out hope that a fourth stimulus check could be on the way, as rising costs due to inflation lead to more struggles for families that still have yet to recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, even as Congress moves to pass other legislation which provides other relief and aid to the country, a direct payment is not in cards—and no one should expect to see a check deposited in their accounts in November.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks: Here’s Which Americans Could Receive Payments in 2022

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Americans have received a handful of government-issued stimulus checks. These saw disbursal as a way to boost the economy and help American families in times of need. Now, most stimulus payments have come to a conclusion. However, the latest news promises one particular group of citizens across the country could potentially receive a fourth stimulus payment as of 2022.
ECONOMY
hngn.com

Families Will Get $7,200 Stimulus Check in Child Tax Credit New Year; How To Be Eligible For The New Payment?

Here's the good news about the Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending proposal, which was revealed as an outline on Thursday. According to the most recent Child Tax Credit news, the budget bill structure contains an enhanced version of the credit for another year. This means that, in addition to the monthly stimulus checks, families will receive the second half of their 2021 Child Tax Credit when they submit their federal income tax return next year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#Ktla#The American Rescue Plan
leedaily.com

Tax Refunds Worth $14.4billion Finally Issued to 11.7million Americans

TAX refunds of any amount over $14.4 billion have ultimately been sent to Americans following a wait of three months. On Monday, more than 11.7 million residents who are eligible for the unemployment tax break got their pending part of cash together with the IRS decided to send another batch by the end of this year.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
foxbaltimore.com

Stimulus check update: These families could get up to $1,800 per child in December

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There's a big debate going on in Washington D.C. right now - if more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Right now, it doesn't look like it will happen. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

So-called Biden 'tax credit' is actually welfare for illegal immigrants

In the 1990s, Congress prohibited illegal immigrants from receiving taxpayer-funded welfare benefits. The bipartisan Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act of 1996, signed into law by President Bill Clinton, ensured that tax dollars would not be used to subsidize people in the country illegally. The Biden administration and Democrats in...
POTUS
the-journal.com

Will child tax credit be extended another year?

When Benjamin Waddell moved to Durango three years ago with his wife and three children, most of his salary went toward child care, paying over $2,000 a month. “We were going into debt just to be able to pay for child care and continue working,” said Waddell, a faculty member at Fort Lewis College.
DURANGO, CO
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy