This Is the County in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 67,947 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,965 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Harrisburg-Carlisle has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Harrisburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dauphin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 34,666 infections in Dauphin County, or 12,628 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dauphin County than they are across all of the Harrisburg area, however. There have been a total of 234 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dauphin County, in line with 243 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).