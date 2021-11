Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the US Capitol building for the holiday season. The “People’s Tree” will make the cross-country journey from the Six Rivers National Forest in California to Washington, D.C. The tree and its team will make stops and hold special events in various locations along the way. Petrified Forest National Park is excited to be one of those stops.

