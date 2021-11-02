CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Yaya DaCosta Comes Full Circle With Her Role In 'Our Kind Of People'

By Taryn Finley
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe first see Yaya DaCosta in “Our Kind of People” riding in a droptop with her curls blowing in the wind on full display. Her character, Angela Vaughn, is talking to her daughter and aunt about her budding hair care line. They’re not just selling shampoo, her character says, they’re selling...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
spoilertv.com

Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.07 - Fathers, Daughters, Sisters - Press Release

THE FAMILY GATHERS AROUND TEDDY, AS ANGELA AND LEAH BOND OVER A COMMON ENEMY ON AN ALL-NEW "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, ON FOX. The family gathers around Teddy after his latest health crisis, as Angela and Leah bond over their newfound common enemy Alex, who makes a move to win back Raymond. Meanwhile, Tyrique looks to Aunt Piggy for answers about his father in the all-new "Fathers, Daughters, Sisters" episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Nov. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-107) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Our Kind Of People Season 1 Episode 5 Review

Things are heating up between Tyrique and Angela. Even though their relationship is giving real sneaky link vibes even a blind person could see that they are falling fast in love with each other. However, in a place as scandalous as Martha’s Vineyard, it doesn’t take long for their world of bliss to become one of chaos.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Big Leap’ & ‘Our Kind Of People’ Wrap Short Freshman Runs On Fox With No Back Orders

UPDATED: Fox just released its midseason schedule, and it does not include the network’s new fall 2020 scripted series, dramas The Big Leap and Our Kind of People. Neither of the shows is getting a back order; The Big Leap will end its freshman run of 11 episodes, while Our Kind Of People’s first season consists of 12 episodes. Fox is expected to make a decision on the series’ future in the spring. Sources indicate that both The Big Leap, starring Scott Foley and Simone Recasner, and Our Kind of People, headlined by Yaya DaCosta, had been designed for shorter runs....
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? New season 1 spoilers

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox — or, is the show facing even more pushbacks due to the World Series being on the air? Just as you would imagine, we’ve got a few different things to talk through within this piece. So where do we begin? We...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Joe Morton
Person
Tasha Smith
Person
Yaya Dacosta
Person
Debbi Morgan
Primetimer

The Big Leap and Our Kind Of People's future are in limbo as Fox opts not to extend their freshman seasons

Fox is expected to decide the future of both low-rated first-year shows in the spring. The Big Leap's Season 1 will wrap up after nine episodes, while Our Kind Of People will end its freshman run with 11 episodes. "Some sources indicate that both The Big Leap, starring Scott Foley and Simone Recasner, and Our Kind of People, headlined by Yaya DaCosta, had been designed for shorter runs," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "Still, in success, Fox could’ve asked for more episodes. Both The Big Leap and Our Kind of People launched to high expectations, with the ballet drama-comedy drawing parallels to Fox’s breakout hit Glee, and the soapy Our Kind of People, executive produced by Lee Daniels, evoking comparisons to the Lee-co-created Empire, which had a very successful run on the network."
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

'Insecure' Star Jay Ellis Breaks Down Lawrence's Big Blowup With Condola

This story contains spoilers. Well … #LawrenceHive, where ya at? In Season 5, Episode 3, aptly titled “Pressure, Okay?” “Insecure” certainly leans into one of its biggest strengths: starting conversations — and arguments — about love, life and how we deal with some of its messiest moments. Lawrence (Jay Ellis)...
TV SERIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Stylists#Black Hair#Natural Hair#Full Circle#Chicago Med#Afro Brazilian#Afrocentric#African
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
primetimer.com

Ron Howard blames his hair loss on anxiety over Henry Winkler becoming more popular on Happy Days

In his new memoir with brother Clint Howard, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, the actor/director detailed how he developed a stress-induced skin condition that resulted in his hair "falling out in alarming clumps" during the early years of Happy Days. "It did not escape my notice that as the season went on, the Fonz was getting more and more screen time," Howard writes. "I didn't handle my stress particularly well. I probably would have benefited from seeing a psychotherapist … Instead, I kept everything inside." Howard stresses his anxiety was over the Fonz, not Henry Winkler.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Anna Faris trends on Twitter as fans show support for her after Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him a 'healthy daughter'

Chris Pratt praised Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter" on Instagram. In response, his ex-wife Anna Faris' name trended on Twitter. Because the former couple's son has had health challenges, many considered Pratt's post insensitive. Anna Faris' name trended online Thursday evening in response to her ex-husband Chris...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy