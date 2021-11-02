CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow returning to the forecast this week with continued chilly temperatures

By Emily Frazzini
WFMJ.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a beautiful start to November, Tuesday will continue the trend but with cooler temperatures. Heading out the door, temperatures will feel brisk in the upper 30s. A good mix...

www.wfmj.com

FOX2now.com

Forecast: Rain and colder temperatures move in later this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – High pressure will give us another sunny and warm day with highs in the low 70s. No precipitation is expected with temperatures above normal through midweek. The rain moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday and temperatures should be colder on Friday and into the weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
oilcity.news

Snow to return this week in central Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will likely see snow and rain again as this week progresses, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. The NWS says a mix of rain and snow is expected on Wednesday, with accumulation in higher areas. Some snow is possible on Thursday as well, they said.
WYOMING STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly Monday with rain & snow returning tonight

Grab that jacket and get ready for a very chilly start to your Monday morning. High pressure remains in control of our forecast to start the day, but low pressure will be tracking towards our region as we head into this afternoon. Skies are mostly clear to start the day and temperatures are very chilly. Clouds will increase as we head into this afternoon, and the potential for rain, snow, and gusty south winds will all move in this evening as low pressure gets closer to the coast. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the teens to 20's overnight. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast this morning, but will pick up out of the southeast this afternoon. We'll end up partly to mostly cloudy for your afternoon hours, and showers will be possible along the coast and in the Northern Mountains this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 50's to lower 60's in the valley, and mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills and mountains this afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for portions of Trinity and Siskiyou Counties down to 3000' from 3pm Monday through 7am Tuesday. 4 to 8 inches of snow will be possible in those areas during that time. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern Sierra and Shasta County Mountains from 4pm Monday through 7am Tuesday. The Advisory will extend down to 4000' in Shasta County, where 4 to 12 inches of snowfall will be possible. Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect down to 6000' in the northern Sierra, where 7 to 10 inches of snowfall looks possible. Up to 2 feet of snow will be possible along Lassen Peak. Snow levels could dip to as low as 3000' at times, so travel will be impacted in our mountain zones. We also have a High Wind Warning set to go into effect at 4pm Monday and last through 7am Tuesday in Modoc County. Sustained south winds up to 35mph will be possible and gusts up to 70mph are not out of the question late tonight through early Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
106.9 KROC

Is There Snow in Rochester’s Forecast?

A lot of people are wondering how long this nice weather is going to last. I know that's what I was thinking as I was shooting hoops in shorts and flip flops with my boy on Saturday. Temps have been above average this fall but that is about to change....
ROCHESTER, MN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Falling temperatures this week and increasing chances of precipitation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A strong low pressure system will be moving through the area late Wednesday and into Thursday. The low pressures system will bring strong winds and much colder temperatures to Michiana this weekend. High temperatures will go from averaging the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday to the low 40s Saturday and Sunday. The precipitation chances will be highest on Thursday with an all rain event and this weekend could bring about possible snow on Saturday and Sunday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
mprnews.org

Midweek storm will bring snow, send temperatures plunging

Minnesota’s weather undergoes a drastic change this week, from starting the week with more sunshine and a few 60s, to a storm that brings rain, snow, and highs only in the 30s by the weekend. Monday and Tuesday. The recent milder pattern, including highs in the 50s and 60s Sunday,...
ENVIRONMENT
reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas temperatures forecast to be closer to normal this week

Temperatures will dip to become closer to seasonal norms this week, according to the National Weather Service forecast. After reaching a high of 83 Sunday, a dozen degrees above the norm, the Monday high will be around 77. Winds will be 5-10 mph. The Tuesday morning low will be around 56.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wevv.com

Temperatures Continue to Soar Before Rain Returns

MONDAY: The mercury will continue to fly high to kickoff the workweek. Chilly conditions will settle in through the overnight before dramatically rising into the mid-to-upper 60s by the afternoon. Clear skies will last all throughout the daylight hours. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies will dominate along with southerly winds....
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Warmer temperatures returning this afternoon

After a flawless weekend, we're expecting to see plenty of sunshine today with warmer temps returning this afternoon. For this morning, it's still chilly. Many spots are starting off right around 40 degrees as of 5 a.m. We'll climb all the way to the mid 70s later this afternoon, and we're expecting highs to remain in the 70s throughout this week. We stay rain free for today and tomorrow. Clouds will increase tomorrow and we'll start to see scattered rain chances return for the second half of this week. Rain chances will be in the 20-40% range Wednesday through Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
hoiabc.com

Warmer temperatures return Monday

If you've been a fan of the warmer temperatures the last several days, you'll want to make sure to take advantage of Monday's forecast. Another round of above average temperatures with plenty of sunshine is ahead. If you forgot to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning, make sure...
ENVIRONMENT
41nbc.com

Above average temperatures return to begin the new week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunshine and warmer temperatures are returning to start the second week of November. Following the wet and cloudy weather that ended last week and began the weekend, high pressure and sunshine returned on Sunday. Temperatures are climbing yet again this afternoon with highs expected to top off in the lower 70s. Cloud cover will be very scarce today with the potential for only a few small clouds to develop this afternoon. Wind will also be a lot calmer today than the end of last week, blowing again from the northeast but this time at only about 4-8 mph. Conditions overnight will remain clear with low temperatures falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wind overnight will blow from the north-northwest at about 5 mph, keeping things clear, cool, and dry.
MACON, GA

