Snow returning to the forecast this week with continued chilly temperatures

Grab that jacket and get ready for a very chilly start to your Monday morning. High pressure remains in control of our forecast to start the day, but low pressure will be tracking towards our region as we head into this afternoon. Skies are mostly clear to start the day and temperatures are very chilly. Clouds will increase as we head into this afternoon, and the potential for rain, snow, and gusty south winds will all move in this evening as low pressure gets closer to the coast. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the teens to 20's overnight. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast this morning, but will pick up out of the southeast this afternoon. We'll end up partly to mostly cloudy for your afternoon hours, and showers will be possible along the coast and in the Northern Mountains this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 50's to lower 60's in the valley, and mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills and mountains this afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for portions of Trinity and Siskiyou Counties down to 3000' from 3pm Monday through 7am Tuesday. 4 to 8 inches of snow will be possible in those areas during that time. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern Sierra and Shasta County Mountains from 4pm Monday through 7am Tuesday. The Advisory will extend down to 4000' in Shasta County, where 4 to 12 inches of snowfall will be possible. Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect down to 6000' in the northern Sierra, where 7 to 10 inches of snowfall looks possible. Up to 2 feet of snow will be possible along Lassen Peak. Snow levels could dip to as low as 3000' at times, so travel will be impacted in our mountain zones. We also have a High Wind Warning set to go into effect at 4pm Monday and last through 7am Tuesday in Modoc County. Sustained south winds up to 35mph will be possible and gusts up to 70mph are not out of the question late tonight through early Tuesday.

