Comedic Instances Of Cats Visiting Their Neighbors And Setting Up Camp

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever woken up next to a cat that's not even YOUR cat? Well, this reddit user can say that yes, yes he has. After falling asleep next...

Related
lovemeow.com

Cat Comes Over to Lone Kitten, Takes Him by the Paw and Raises Him Along with Her Own

A cat came right over to a lone kitten, took him by the paw and began to raise him along with her own. A kitten named Pluto was brought in to Dorset Rescue Kittens after his mom fell sick and stopped caring for him and his siblings. Pluto was the only survivor of his litter and showed incredible fight in such a tiny body.
PETS
lovemeow.com

Cats Who Raised 8 Kittens Together, Wait at Glass Door at Shelter Every Day

Two cats who have raised their eight kittens together, wait at the glass door at the shelter every day. Early this month, Exploits Valley SPCA (in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada) took in two cat moms and their eight kittens that desperately needed help. The large clowder had been rescued by Boyd's Cove TNR Project before they made their way to the shelter.
ANIMALS
lovemeow.com

Cat Left Behind with Four Kittens in Apartment Building is So Grateful When Woman Extends Help

A cat was found abandoned with her four kittens in an apartment building. She kept her babies safe until help arrived. A feline family of five were rescued from a difficult situation after they had been left behind in an apartment. Mellissa, the founder of Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue (in Ontario, Canada), saw a plea for help from a fellow rescuer and offered to take them in.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Freya: Fish Hunting Time With the 4cats Classic Cat Wrestler

It’s me Freya here today! As you can probably tell from the photos these were taken on one of those rare sunny days here in the UK and my humans decided that outside is just as good as inside for some fun time with the 4cats Classic Cat Wrestler. I...
ANIMALS
wdnonline.com

Preparing a cat for a vet visit

As every cat owner knows, taking a feline friend to visit the veterinarian can be a challenge, but regular veterinary check-ups are one of the most important things a person can do to keep a cat happy and healthy. To help make this process less stressful for both someone and...
PETS
spectrumnews1.com

Portland neighbors making backyard shelters to keep stray cats warm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s the end of kitten season, which means the number of stray cat colonies is increasing. Strays in Louisville's Portland neighborhood may not have a home, but neighbors there make sure they are fed and in good health. What You Need To Know. 85-year-old Gerrie Hartell has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WJBF.com

Black cat superstitions: does it hurt their adoption rates?

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Two animals most associated with Halloween are owls and black cats. Many superstitions surround black cats which may make them less appealing for people looking to adopt. Fun fact– black cat superstitions are the most common superstition in South Carolina. The most well known one is that...
AUGUSTA, GA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
homecrux.com

This Heated Cat House is Water-Resistant Shelter for Your Feline

Cats are our connoisseurs of comfort and like any other domesticated animal deserve gentle touch and care from humans. It is the supreme duty of man to make sure these little felines cherish their privacy more than anything else. So, if you were in search of an all-weather cat house that provides your kitty with her space and freedom, K&H Pet Products can assist with its new cat-friendly house.
PETS
Daily Mail

'There was nothing I could do, it was so strong': Boy, 12, describes being pulled off staircase by 13-ft crocodile while playing hide-and-seek at Club Med in Cancun: Nearly lost his leg, but is now dressing up as a croc for Halloween

A 12 year-old boy has shared his horror at being pounced on by a huge crocodile which sunk its fangs into his leg as he played an organized game of hide-and-seek at a Mexican holiday resort. Charlie Buhl, of Philadelphia, was hiding on a set of wooden steps leading to...
ACCIDENTS
