Voters in The Woodlands Deciding Future Government Makeup

Voters in The Woodlands will decide Tuesday whether to incorporate into a city or remain a township.

J.J. Hollie at The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce told KTRH's Michael Berry Show he's against Props A and B, saying the township is already provided police, fire and road work through Montgomery County.

"If we don't vote it in, we can always incorporate at some other time," he says. "But if you vote to incorporate now and there's a mistake, which we believe there is, then you're stuck."

Those pushing incorporation point to a potential loss of federal disaster money.

"Disaster funds, which we actually do receive through the county because the county gets those funds and it benefits The Woodlands' residents and the entire county," argues Hollie.

However, Township Board Chair Gordy Bunch told Houston's Morning News voters don't have much say at the county level.

"We were eligible for CARES Act funding, but Montgomery County chose not to pass through the state $55 per capita to local governments, so they are holding onto about $5.8 million of money that was dedicated to The Woodlands."

"There are project underway our residents do not approve of that the county and or developers want to go ahead and engage," says Bunch. "As a special purpose district, we don't have authority to stop them."

An independent study points out millions in understated needs for both initial and ongoing costs.

"What are we going to gain with what it's going to cost us?" asks Hollie. "Everybody else that's a city like The Woodlands has a tax rate that's double ours. Do we know something they don't? I don't think so."