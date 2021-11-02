CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott: Texas Installing Razor Wire, Cargo Containers to Secure Border

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 6 days ago

Gov. Greg Abbott says work continues to secure the southern border as the Lone Star State narrows its list of potential firms to design and build a border wall.

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Monday, Gov. Abbott says Texas so far is spending $3 billion to do what the federal government won't do.

"There are officers and national guard on the border and they are laying down razor wire in all the low-water crossings, as well as building barriers on those crossings," he said.

"These large containers you see on these ships, as well as you see on top of 18-wheelers, we are dropping those down at these low-water crossing areas to try to build a barrier to prevent these caravans from coming across the border in to Texas."

Meanwhile, the Texas Facilities Commission is interviewing five companies either awarded federal border wall contracts, or were considered by the Trump administration.

"That process is moving very rapidly, and I'm told to expect some of that border wall to be up as soon as two months from now."

4:20
6d ago

Good for you Texas I’m glad your taking matters to stop these illegals from getting in our country!! The government won’t do anything to protect our country!!

Robert Michel
6d ago

Bidens lack of border enforcement is an outrage to those immigrants that went through the legal process to come to this country. Due what the democrats did to Trump for four years and sue Biden for everything.

james bagos
6d ago

Wouldn’t be hard to make them containers into oversized varmint traps. Once the illegals get inside to grab the bait the door snaps shut and then they get shipped home

