Abbott: Texas Installing Razor Wire, Cargo Containers to Secure Border

Gov. Greg Abbott says work continues to secure the southern border as the Lone Star State narrows its list of potential firms to design and build a border wall.

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Monday, Gov. Abbott says Texas so far is spending $3 billion to do what the federal government won't do.

"There are officers and national guard on the border and they are laying down razor wire in all the low-water crossings, as well as building barriers on those crossings," he said.

"These large containers you see on these ships, as well as you see on top of 18-wheelers, we are dropping those down at these low-water crossing areas to try to build a barrier to prevent these caravans from coming across the border in to Texas."

Meanwhile, the Texas Facilities Commission is interviewing five companies either awarded federal border wall contracts, or were considered by the Trump administration.

"That process is moving very rapidly, and I'm told to expect some of that border wall to be up as soon as two months from now."