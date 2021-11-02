CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjwISt800 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 238,976 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,428 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Sacramento metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sacramento County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 161,154 infections in Sacramento County, or 10,672 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sacramento County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Sacramento area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 154 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sacramento County, compared to 138 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sacramento County, CA 10,672 161,154 154 2,323
2 Placer County, CA 10,487 39,858 114 434
3 Yolo County, CA 9,586 20,607 115 248
4 El Dorado County, CA 9,299 17,357 82 153

