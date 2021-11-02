CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjwIC0k00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 202,487 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,653 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Birmingham-Hoover is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Clair County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,601 infections in St. Clair County, or 19,015 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Clair County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Birmingham area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 388 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Clair County, compared to 298 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Clair County, AL 19,015 16,601 388 339
2 Bibb County, AL 18,920 4,262 382 86
3 Blount County, AL 17,934 10,338 305 176
4 Shelby County, AL 17,886 37,787 166 350
5 Walker County, AL 17,600 11,351 574 370
6 Jefferson County, AL 17,500 115,483 294 1,937
7 Chilton County, AL 15,172 6,665 369 162

#Birmingham#Covid 19#Hoover#Metropolitan Areas
