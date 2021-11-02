CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjwI8Z500 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 248,884 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,793 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Milwaukee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Washington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,673 infections in Washington County, or 16,853 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Washington County than they are across all of the Milwaukee area, however. There have been a total of 165 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, in line with 170 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Washington County, WI 16,853 22,673 165 222
2 Milwaukee County, WI 15,828 151,035 170 1,618
3 Waukesha County, WI 15,732 62,753 182 724
4 Ozaukee County, WI 14,072 12,423 135 119

