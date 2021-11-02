This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 2,784,517 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,929 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across New York-Newark-Jersey City , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 89,460 infections in Richmond County, or 18,869 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New York area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 410 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 340 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

