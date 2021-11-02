This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 2,784,517 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,929 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across New York-Newark-Jersey City , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 89,460 infections in Richmond County, or 18,869 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New York area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 410 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 340 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.
These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Richmond County, NY
|18,869
|89,460
|410
|1,942
|2
|Rockland County, NY
|16,506
|53,426
|241
|779
|3
|Suffolk County, NY
|16,209
|241,171
|243
|3,620
|4
|Passaic County, NJ
|16,180
|81,555
|399
|2,013
|5
|Ocean County, NJ
|16,056
|95,043
|397
|2,352
|6
|Nassau County, NY
|15,880
|215,425
|243
|3,302
|7
|Orange County, NY
|15,327
|57,971
|243
|920
|8
|Westchester County, NY
|14,869
|144,050
|242
|2,346
|9
|Monmouth County, NJ
|14,783
|92,155
|279
|1,742
|10
|Hudson County, NJ
|14,556
|97,325
|357
|2,387
|11
|Bronx County, NY
|14,492
|208,382
|470
|6,761
|12
|Union County, NJ
|14,380
|79,531
|370
|2,044
|13
|Queens County, NY
|13,771
|316,522
|448
|10,308
|14
|Essex County, NJ
|13,372
|106,114
|397
|3,151
|15
|Kings County, NY
|12,914
|335,849
|418
|10,867
|16
|Bergen County, NJ
|12,862
|119,619
|322
|2,991
|17
|Middlesex County, NJ
|12,842
|106,166
|298
|2,463
|18
|Putnam County, NY
|12,696
|12,578
|99
|98
|19
|Dutchess County, NY
|12,203
|35,864
|170
|500
|20
|Sussex County, NJ
|12,114
|17,238
|235
|334
|21
|Morris County, NJ
|11,714
|57,911
|264
|1,303
|22
|Somerset County, NJ
|10,551
|34,837
|266
|878
|23
|New York County,, NY
|10,349
|168,945
|284
|4,643
|24
|Pike County, PA
|9,665
|5,364
|112
|62
|25
|Hunterdon County, NJ
|9,609
|12,016
|154
|192
Comments / 0