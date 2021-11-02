CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjwI5uu00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 2,784,517 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,929 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across New York-Newark-Jersey City , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 89,460 infections in Richmond County, or 18,869 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New York area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 410 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 340 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Richmond County, NY 18,869 89,460 410 1,942
2 Rockland County, NY 16,506 53,426 241 779
3 Suffolk County, NY 16,209 241,171 243 3,620
4 Passaic County, NJ 16,180 81,555 399 2,013
5 Ocean County, NJ 16,056 95,043 397 2,352
6 Nassau County, NY 15,880 215,425 243 3,302
7 Orange County, NY 15,327 57,971 243 920
8 Westchester County, NY 14,869 144,050 242 2,346
9 Monmouth County, NJ 14,783 92,155 279 1,742
10 Hudson County, NJ 14,556 97,325 357 2,387
11 Bronx County, NY 14,492 208,382 470 6,761
12 Union County, NJ 14,380 79,531 370 2,044
13 Queens County, NY 13,771 316,522 448 10,308
14 Essex County, NJ 13,372 106,114 397 3,151
15 Kings County, NY 12,914 335,849 418 10,867
16 Bergen County, NJ 12,862 119,619 322 2,991
17 Middlesex County, NJ 12,842 106,166 298 2,463
18 Putnam County, NY 12,696 12,578 99 98
19 Dutchess County, NY 12,203 35,864 170 500
20 Sussex County, NJ 12,114 17,238 235 334
21 Morris County, NJ 11,714 57,911 264 1,303
22 Somerset County, NJ 10,551 34,837 266 878
23 New York County,, NY 10,349 168,945 284 4,643
24 Pike County, PA 9,665 5,364 112 62
25 Hunterdon County, NJ 9,609 12,016 154 192

