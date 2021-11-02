This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 162,616 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,505 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tulsa is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Rogers County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,748 infections in Rogers County, or 17,341 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Rogers County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tulsa area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 318 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Rogers County, compared to 279 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).