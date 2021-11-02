CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjwHzrC00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Lubbock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 67,310 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,496 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lubbock is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lubbock metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lubbock County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 65,475 infections in Lubbock County, or 21,720 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lubbock County than they are across all of the Lubbock area, however. There have been a total of 332 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lubbock County, in line with 340 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lubbock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lubbock County, TX 21,720 65,475 332 1,000
2 Crosby County, TX 17,028 998 631 37
3 Lynn County, TX 14,411 837 465 27

