Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino shares an injury update on Lionel Messi who is doubtful for PSG’s next fixture against Lille. The start of Leo Messi’s career at PSG hasn’t been the most ideal so far. Along with struggling to find the net in Ligue 1, he has also been plagued with multiple injuries thus far. Messi missed a collective training session with the team on Thursday, and Kylian Mbappe has also been ruled out for the match. Pochettino has yet to disclose if he would be including Messi in the squad for the game on Friday.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO