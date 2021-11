World No.1 Novak Djokovic will take on World No.26 Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters on November 5 2021. The World No.1 is playing his first competitive tournament after losing in the finals of the 2021 US Open. Therefore, his rustiness in match play was evident in the opening round against Marton Fucsovics. Although Djokovic came through in three sets, the walkover in the previous round against Frenchman, Gael Monfils also didn’t come at the right time for the Serb. Sure, the top seed has won the Paris Masters five times in his career, and will be comfortable under the roof and the surface. However, he is likely to be tested in the quarterfinals.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO