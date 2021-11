Dan Hardy doesn’t regret his shouting match with Herb Dean from last year. The Englishman went on The MMA Hour to clear the air and explain what he was thinking. “My main focus is the fighters getting protection, and he’s still present at regular events and he’s still making mistakes consistently,” Hardy said Monday on The MMA Hour (transcription via MMAFighting). “He still waves off the fights at the end of the round. He still doesn’t know exactly what he’s doing. It concerns me. It really does, because at some point, our sport is going to be negatively affected by someone not doing their job, and we’re all going to be impacted by that, and we’re all going to be saddened by it.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO