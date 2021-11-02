CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NJ to use schools to give kids COVID vax

By Eric Scott
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The push to get kids as young as 5 vaccinated against COVID in New Jersey will extend into Garden State schools. New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says dozens of school sponsored vaccination "events" will be held in the coming weeks. Persichilli says the state has ordered 203,800 doses...

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 1

