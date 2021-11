Scotland captain Stuart Hogg thinks victory against Australia would show they belong among Test rugby’s elite.The Scots are looking to build on away victories over England and France in the Six Nations and their recent record over the Wallabies is good, having won the past two encounters.Australia arrive at Murrayfield on a five-match winning run, which includes beating France in a three-match Test series in the summer and a pair of victories over world champions South Africa.“To be the best team in the world, you’ve got to beat the best and Australia are right up there,” said Hogg.“It’s not every...

