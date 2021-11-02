Confirmed Officials: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

We switch gears and focus once again, from the Premier League title-fight to an important Champions League match. Malmö may be the whipping boys of Group H, but that makes today’s away match against them a most crucial one in our aim to get out of the group and into the knockout rounds. With games against Juventus (home) and Zenit St Petersburg (away) left to go after this one, a win today would just about get the job done — especially if Juventus were to beat Zenit today as well.

