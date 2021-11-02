CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Confirmed Officials: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

By Matt Debono
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday 2 November and it will be refereed by Felix...

www.yardbarker.com

Daily Jefferson County Union

Barcelona squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona’s wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal halftime lead. Playing its final match under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as its new...
SB Nation

Malmö FF vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

Six wins on the bounce for Chelsea, in all competitions, by a combined scoreline of 19-2, with only Southampton able to breach our defenses, one each in the two games against them. Among those six is a 4-0 home win against Malmö a fortnight ago; now we have to do it again away from home.
The Independent

Newcastle vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Newcastle host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.Graeme Jones remains in interim charge as Newcastle’s new owners continue their search for the right permanent manager. The club remains firmly in a relegation battle in the meantime, though, having failed to win any of their nine matches this season. The Magpies did show good spirit last time out, though, to pick up a point against Crystal Palace as Callum Wilson scored a fantastic overhead kick equaliser. Chelsea take a one-point lead at the top of the table into the weekend, though, and it will take a special performance...
Buffalo News

Pulisic could make Chelsea return in Champions League

Christian Pulisic traveled with Chelsea to Sweden, and the American winger could make his first appearance with the team in 2 1/2 months when the Blues play at Malmö on Tuesday night in the Champions League. The 23-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, injured his left ankle on Sept. 8 while playing...
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League at St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon. Thomas Tuchel's side face the Magpies sitting at the top of the table on 22 points after nine games. For the hosts, they are in the relegation zone having picked up just four points this term, and remaining winless.
SB Nation

Malmö FF vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch

We switch gears and focus once again, from the Premier League title-fight to an important Champions League match. Malmö may be the whipping boys of Group H, but that makes today’s away match against them a most crucial one in our aim to get out of the group and into the knockout rounds. With games against Juventus (home) and Zenit St Petersburg (away) left to go after this one, a win today would just about get the job done — especially if Juventus were to beat Zenit today as well.
vavel.com

Goal and Highlights: Malmo 0-1 Chelsea in Champions League

Enter Larsson and Veljko Birmančević. Havertz with the service to the far post that Ziyech closes the pincer to open the scoring. 1-0. Chelsea's only visit against Malmo in 2019 was a painful two goals to one setback, so they will be looking to put that bad result behind them and get the three points that will almost qualify them for the next round of the Champions League.
CBS Sports

Malmo vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Champions League returns to action on Paramount+ on Tuesday. Chelsea and Malmo will square off at 1:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday Nov. 2 at Eleda Stadion as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Chelsea won 4-0 against Malmo two weeks ago. With half the group stage already in the books, Chelsea (six points) is in second place in Group H behind Juventus (nine points), while Malmo (zero points) is last in the group.
SkySports

Malmo vs Chelsea preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Malmo vs Chelsea in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.45pm. Chelsea will welcome back Christian Pulisic into their squad for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Malmo following an ankle issue. But Blues boss Thomas Tuchel remains without key quartet Mason Mount,...
90min.com

Malmo vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Chelsea could take a giant step towards qualification for the Champions League knockout stages by beating Malmo in one of Tuesday's early kick offs. The Blues romped to a 4-0 win over the Swedish side on Matchday 3 and since then they have also put Norwich City and Newcastle to the sword in the Premier League.
The Independent

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid confirmed lineups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Liverpool are looking for a fourth Uefa Champions League win from four matches as they host Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday.The Reds can qualify for the knockout stages with victory, potentially allowing them to rotate the squad and rest key figures in subsequent matches against FC Porto later this month and AC Milan in December.FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid – latest updatesJürgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten since Atlético’s city rivals Real Madrid defeated them back in April, a run spanning 24 fixtures in all competitions. The reverse fixture took place at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano a fortnight...
chatsports.com

Malmo v Chelsea: Mason Mount to miss Champions League game with illness

Premier League leaders Chelsea will be without Mason Mount for Tuesday's trip to Malmo in the Champions League. The midfielder is absent because of illness and joins injured trio Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic in being unavailable for the game. However Christian Pulisic is fit again and travelled...
The Independent

Atalanta vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture

Manchester United visit Bergamo in northern Italy on Tuesday evening as they look to take a significant step in securing a place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.The Red Devils lead both Villarreal and their Serie A opponents by two points in Group F as things stand, having beaten both sides at Old Trafford in the last two rounds of fixtures.A win over Tottenham Hotspur in London on Saturday evening has eased the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the humiliating defeat to Liverpool the previous weekend, but the Norwegian needs his side to string...
