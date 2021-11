Pep Guardiola has wished Sergio Aguero a speedy recovery after the former Manchester City striker suffered a serious health scare at the weekend.Aguero, City’s record goalscorer, was taken ill with chest pains playing for new club Barcelona against Alaves on Saturday.The 33-year-old has since undergone cardiological tests and has been advised to rest for three months while receiving further treatment.“I spoke with his agent and sent a message,” said City manager Guardiola, who worked with the Argentina international for five years at the Etihad Stadium.“Of course it was difficult news for everyone, especially him and his family. We wish him...

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO