New Castle County, DE

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjwFX7i00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 711,417 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,721 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, New Castle County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 81,406 infections in New Castle County, or 14,664 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in New Castle County than they are across all of the Philadelphia area, however. There have been a total of 181 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in New Castle County, compared to 233 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in Delaware where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 New Castle County, DE 14,664 81,406 181 1,007
2 Camden County, NJ 13,385 67,910 285 1,444
3 Gloucester County, NJ 13,153 38,257 250 727
4 Salem County, NJ 12,358 7,827 324 205
5 Burlington County, NJ 12,225 54,570 212 948
6 Bucks County, PA 11,660 73,036 227 1,423
7 Philadelphia County, PA 11,525 181,586 254 4,007
8 Delaware County, PA 11,004 62,010 266 1,499
9 Montgomery County, PA 10,394 85,367 224 1,843
10 Chester County, PA 9,794 50,649 169 875
11 Cecil County, MD 8,583 8,799 172 176

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

