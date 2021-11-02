Georgia CB Derion Kendrick making most of second chance after leaving Clemson

ATHENS — Georgia football is anything but “Last Chance U,” but for senior cornerback Derion Kendrick, it might as well have been.

Kendrick, to the delight of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, has made the most of the opportunity to get his football career back on track while helping to stop the bleeding in a thin and young cornerbacks room.

“Derion is doing a really nice job, doing a phenomenal job of practice, taking notes, and understanding importance,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Monday.

