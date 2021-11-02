Georgia’s Nolan Smith Named SEC Defensive Player Of The Week

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia junior linebacker Nolan Smith has been named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the rout of Florida, according to a league announcement.

Smith, a native of Savannah, Ga., split this week’s honor with Auburn’s Zakoby McClain.

This marks the 11th weekly honors for the Bulldogs this season and the second for Smith this season and in his career. Other winners include redshirt freshman receiver Ladd McConkey (Freshman, Auburn); senior Devonte Wyatt (Defensive Lineman, Arkansas), freshman Brock Bowers (Freshman, Vanderbilt & Kentucky), Smith (Defensive Player, South Carolina), freshman Adonai Mitchell (Freshman, South Carolina), senior Stetson Bennett (Offensive Player, UAB), senior Christopher Smith (Defensive Player, Clemson), sophomore Jalen Carter (Defensive Lineman, Kentucky) and senior Jordan Davis (Defensive Lineman, Clemson).

Smith finished with four stops, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and his first career interception during Georgia’s 34-7 beatdown of the Gators. On Florida’s first drive, Smith and teammate Devonte Wyatt stuck the Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson for a 1-yard loss on a 3rd-and-3 situation and forced Florida to punt. Smith struck again in the second quarter after he stripped the ball from Richardson and recovered it on the Gator 11-yard line, leading to Georgia’s first touchdown. On the ensuing Florida drive, Smith snagged the first pick of his career on a ball that teammate Travon Walker tipped at the Gator 36-yard line. One play later, the Bulldogs went up 17-0 on a 36-yard scoring strike.

The No. 1 Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0 SEC) play host to Missouri (4-4, 1-3) on Saturday. ESPN will televise the matchup at noon.

