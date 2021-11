Both veterans and first responders were recently honored for their service and continued involvement in the communities of Schaumburg Township by the Republican Organization. Committeeman Joe Folisi said, "We can never say enough, 'Thank you for your service!' to these incredible individuals who have put themselves in harm's way. Also, many still do so, to preserve our freedom and liberty besides keeping us secure and coming to our rescue as needed!"

SCHAUMBURG, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO