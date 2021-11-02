CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 100 countries vow to end deforestation at climate talks

By FRANK JORDANS, JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 100 countries pledged Tuesday to end deforestation in the coming decade — a promise that experts say would be critical to limiting climate change but one that has been made and broken before. Britain hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of...

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
Greta Thunberg
Jair Bolsonaro
António Guterres
Joe Biden
Boris Johnson
Shore News Network

World Leader Slams Greta Thunberg For ‘Complaining Just For Complaining’

Rwandan Environment Minister Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya slammed youth activist Greta Thunberg on Friday for her criticism of the ongoing COP26 climate summit. The top Rwandan diplomat said Thunberg’s critique of a carbon credit system, which developing nations are largely in favor of, was unnecessary, Politico reported. Under a carbon credit system, countries and private businesses that emit an amount of greenhouse gasses above a set threshold could pay other entities that emit under the limit, according to the World Economic Forum.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Over 100 world leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030 at COP26

Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Leaders of more than 100 countries representing over 85 per cent of the world's forests will commit to end deforestation by 2030 under the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on Tuesday, the UK prime minister's office said in a press release.
The Independent

Climate crisis to devastate economies of most vulnerable countries, report warns

The economies of some of he world’s most vulnerable countries could suffer huge losses even if we keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius, a report has warned. The report, from Christian Aid, looks at the economic damage to countries which are the least developed and those most vulnerable to climate change such as small island states.
newschain

Greta Thunberg mobbed by climate change activists at London protest

Greta Thunberg has been mobbed by climate change activists as she joined a protest in London. The teenage activist met campaigners outside the Standard Chartered headquarters as they lobbied against the global financial system supporting the use of fossil fuels. Ms Thunberg led the protest with chants of “We are...
U.K.
Brazil
China
Indonesia
Scotland
ecowatch.com

More Than 100 Countries Pledge to End Deforestation by 2030 in First Major COP26 Deal

In the first major deal to come out of the COP26 climate talks, more than 100 countries have pledged to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. The countries agreeing to the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use include nations with important forest cover like Brazil, Russia, Canada, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as major emitters like the U.S. and China. All told, the signatories hold more than 85 percent of the world's forests within their borders.
naturalgasworld.com

Twenty countries vow to end overseas fossil fuel funding by end-2022

Five development institutions, including the European Investment Bank and the East African Development Bank, also signed. The US, Canada and 18 other countries have vowed to stop the public financing of oil, gas and coal projects overseas and divert funds to clean energy instead. The signatories of the pledge also...
ecowatch.com

Youth Climate Activists End Two-Week Hunger Strike With Vow to Fight On

Youth climate activists ended their two-week hunger strike Tuesday. "We are ending our hunger strike to bring the fire to Joe Manchin and other folks in Congress that are more willing to fight for oil and gas billionaires and not for the young people and their communities," Kidus Girma, 26, said in a video on Twitter.
Shropshire Star

Young protesters have given up school due to climate urgency, says activist

Ugandan activist Evelyn Acham said the need for climate action is ‘urgent’ so young people can return to education and work. A number of young people have become “full-time activists” against climate change, giving up education and work due to the urgency of the crisis, one of the leading protesters has said.
Kenosha News.com

EXPLAINER: How US rules on international travel are changing

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. The U.S. is also reopening the land...
