Orlando, FL

Shooting reported near Orlando International Airport leads to arrest of 3 people on I-4

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 6 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — A shooting reported near the Orlando International Airport led to the arrest of three people on Interstate 4 early Tuesday, Orlando police said.

At about 3:19 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of South Goldenrod Road and Hazeltine National Drive.

Officers said there was damage to a person’s car but they were not injured.

Police said they located the suspect vehicle shortly after the initial call and the driver fled the area.

Officers said they were able to stay in contact with the car until they were able to pull it over on I-4 eastbound at Maitland Boulevard.

Three people were arrested.

The two right lanes of I-4 were closed as officers investigated. The lanes have since reopened.

Police said the driver will be charged for the traffic offense of fleeing to elude law enforcement.

Additional charges are likely to follow at the conclusion of the investigation, according to police.

Comments / 2

Chico 46
6d ago

You can’t run from the law there are to many of them you will get caught then more charges WAKE UP AMERICA!!!!!!

Reply
3
 

