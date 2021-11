CryptoPunk #9998 sold for 124,457 ETH. This NFT Trade was an example of wash trading. The crypto and NFT markets are better off without wash trading. Non-fungible tokens are a known phenomenon in the world of crypto and digital assets. In a short period, they have attracted a massive audience to themselves. The NFT community is growing faster, and the concept is making its way into the mainstream world. Several projects have had their share of the spotlight from worldwide investors. Several NFTs, including CryptoPunk #9998, have been auctioned and sold for millions of dollars.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO