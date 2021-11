Playing a key role on Game of Thrones seems like a role that could define an actor throughout their career, especially if it's as popular and talked about as Kit Harington's Jon Snow. When the HBO series ended, Harington quickly went on to nab another major role. This time, he would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dane Whiteman in the Eternals movie, debuting as a human character who goes on to become the Black Knight, according to the pages of Marvel Comics. At a glance, the role may seem similar to that of his noble character from the Night's Watch but Harington is excited to explore their deeper differences.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO